South Africa Theater Puts on a Show For the World with Online Season
July 06, 2020 06:28 AM
South Africa's Market Theater is one of several African cultural institutions that has recently gone entirely online because of coronavirus restrictions that prevent large gatherings. But for this small institution often known as the "Theater of the Struggle" for its flouting of apartheid-era laws, obstacles are nothing new. Now, they hope their artistic message -- which touches on local and global events -- will resonate beyond the African continent. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.