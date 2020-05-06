South African Doctors, Engineers Design Inexpensive Ventilators to Meet Shortage
May 06, 2020 06:32 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
South African engineers and doctors are designing makeshift, inexpensive devices to address a major challenge posed by the coronavirus - the lack of ventilators for patients. South Africa is scrambling for thousands more ventilators as confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased to more than 7,200, with at least 138 deaths. Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg.