COVID-19 Pandemic

South African Gynecologist on Front Lines in Battle Against Coronavirus

April 15, 2020 11:42 AM
South Africa’s quick move to implement a strict national lockdown seems to have slowed down the coronavirus infection rate considerably in the country, according scientists. One of the South African doctors at the forefront of fighting the disease is Dr. Taheera Hassim, a gynecologist who is also volunteering for the disaster response NGO, Gift of the Givers.  Dr.  Hassim is now in charge of her hospital’s gynecological isolation facility while also volunteering at a drive-through coronavirus testing center.  Reporter Marize de Klerk brings us her story, told in her own words.

Marize de Klerk
By
