South African Medics to Row Northwest Passage from Canada to Alaska

February 22, 2021
Two South African medics are swapping their medical gear for oars as they train for a risky 4,000-kilometer (2,500-mile) journey by rowboat through the Arctic Northwest Passage.  If the 14-member team finishes the trip, across the north of Canada to Alaska, they will make history as all attempts to row the icy waters have failed. Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg. 

Camera: Franco Puglisi 

Franco Puglisi
