South African Rugby Captain’s Win Unites Divided Nation

South Africa’s decisive 32-12 victory over England made history in the Rugby World Cup final as a black captain for the first time led the Springboks. 28-year-old Siya Kolisi rose to the peak of a sport long associated with the nation's white minority. Rugby fans who watched the final Saturday say the win is even sweeter because it represents a real breakthrough in this nation's bitter racial history. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg