Africa

South African Rugby Captain’s Win Unites Divided Nation

November 4, 2019 09:33 AM
South African Rugby Captain’s Win Unites Divided Nation video player.
South Africa’s decisive 32-12 victory over England made history in the Rugby World Cup final as a black captain for the first time led the Springboks.  28-year-old Siya Kolisi rose to the peak of a sport long associated with the nation's white minority.  Rugby fans who watched the final Saturday say the win is even sweeter because it represents a real breakthrough in this nation's bitter racial history.  VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg

Anita Powell
