Africa

South Africa's Illegal Miners Risk Everything for Gold

September 08, 2020 09:51 AM
Illegal mining in South Africa is among the most lucrative on the continent, pushing miners to risk health and safety in mostly abandoned shafts.  But the chance to strike it rich drives the miners, who are often armed to defend their illegal claims.  Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg.

Camera:  Franco Puglisi              Producer: Jon Spier

By
Franco Puglisi
