South Korea Sect Says It’s Unlucky; Many Koreans Say It’s Complicit in Coronavirus Spread

Over the past two weeks, there have been more than 5,000 cases of coronavirus in South Korea. More than half of those infections have been linked to a single fringe religious group -- one of many offshoots of Christianity in the country. Its members say their group was only unlucky. But many South Koreans disagree, saying the sect is secretive and hasn’t fully cooperated with authorities. VOA’s Bill Gallo has more details from Seoul.