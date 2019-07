TODAY'S TOP STORY: FOUR CIVILIANS WERE KILLED AND EIGHT OTHERS INJURED IN MELUT NEAR MALAKAL AS HEAVY FIGHTING BETWEEN SOUTH SUDAN'S WARRING PARTIES CONTINUES IN UPPER NILE STATE. AND A HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP SAYS SOUTH SUDAN GOVERNMENT OPERATIVES ARE DETAINING CIVILIANS FOR UP TO 10 MONTHS AT A TIME WITHOUT CHARGING THEM.