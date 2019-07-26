South Sudan in Focus

Church leaders from the former Central Equatoria state are offering to mediate between the government and the rebels of the National Salvation Front; some foreigners have mastered colloquial Arabic known as Juba-Arabic to help them take advantage of vast business opportunities in the South Sudan capital Juba; some Internally Displaced Persons sheltering in a un-run Protection of Civilians site in juba say security forces should be cantoned to allow civilians to move freely.