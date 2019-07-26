South Sudan In Focus
July 26, 2019 01:55 PM
Listen
South Sudan In Focus
South Sudan In Focus audio player.
Church leaders from the former Central Equatoria state are offering to mediate between the government and the rebels of the National Salvation Front; some foreigners have mastered colloquial Arabic known as Juba-Arabic to help them take advantage of vast business opportunities in the South Sudan capital Juba; some Internally Displaced Persons sheltering in a un-run Protection of Civilians site in juba say security forces should be cantoned to allow civilians to move freely.