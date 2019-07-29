South Sudan In Focus

July 29, 2019 02:08 PM
Embed
Listen
South Sudan In Focus
South Sudan In Focus audio player.

The deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and a faction of SPLM-north rebels led by Malik Agar singed a cessation of hostilities agreement to end fighting in Southern Kordofan and Blue Niles states;  unidentified gunmen burned three passenger vehicles, abducted two Ugandan nationals and injured two civilians in separate attacks near Yei town; an American diplomat in Juba is calling on the South Sudan government to release political detainees as per the 2018 peace deal.

Latest Episodes
August 07, 2019
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
August 06, 2019
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
August 05, 2019
South Sudan In Focus
South Sudan in Focus
August 02, 2019
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
August 01, 2019
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus