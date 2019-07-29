South Sudan in Focus

The deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and a faction of SPLM-north rebels led by Malik Agar singed a cessation of hostilities agreement to end fighting in Southern Kordofan and Blue Niles states; unidentified gunmen burned three passenger vehicles, abducted two Ugandan nationals and injured two civilians in separate attacks near Yei town; an American diplomat in Juba is calling on the South Sudan government to release political detainees as per the 2018 peace deal.