South Sudan in Focus

July 31, 2019 02:04 PM
Sudan’s Transitional Military Council has closed schools and universities across the country following the killing of eight students in El Obeid; relatives of Juba Airport officials arrested in November 2018 are calling on authorities in Juba to try the five men in a court of law or release them; a court in the Jonglei State capital of Bor has sentences a 30- year old man to death after finding him guilty of murder.