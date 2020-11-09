South Sudan in Focus

November 09, 2020 11:41 AM
An unknown number of people are killed and several others wounded  during inter-communal violence between two Tonj East County communities; Sudanese officials in Kassala State close their border with neighboring Ethiopia; and health officials say over a dozen children in Jonglei State have died of acute malnutrition due to ongoing flooding in the area.

