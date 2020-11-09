South Sudan in Focus
November 09, 2020 11:41 AM
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
An unknown number of people are killed and several others wounded during inter-communal violence between two Tonj East County communities; Sudanese officials in Kassala State close their border with neighboring Ethiopia; and health officials say over a dozen children in Jonglei State have died of acute malnutrition due to ongoing flooding in the area.