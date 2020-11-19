South Sudan in Focus
November 19, 2020 10:49 AM
South Sudan in Focus
The Ethiopian government dismisses a claim that the country is considering pulling out of U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan; Western Equatoria State authorities sign a 'Memorandum of Understanding' with a private company to begin infrastructure projects; and health officials in South Sudan keep a close eye on new coronavirus vaccines.