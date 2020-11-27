South Sudan in Focus
November 27, 2020
South Sudan in Focus
Health officials in Sudan say staff members in the office of the prime minister have tested positive for coronavirus; police officers complain about harsh living conditions at a training facility in Central Equatoria State; and the U.N. says discrimination and stigma against marginalized populations must be addressed to help fight both the AIDS crisis and COVID-19.