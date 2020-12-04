South Sudan in Focus
December 04, 2020 11:27 AM
South Sudan in Focus
Police in South Sudan say one person has been killed and another injured during inter-communal clashes in Central Equatoria State; some South Sudanese who live with a disability accuse medical workers of discriminating against them; and South Sudanese authorities introduce a fee for coronavirus testing to those traveling outside the country.