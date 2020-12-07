South Sudan in Focus
December 07, 2020 11:31 AM
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Norwegian Refugee Council officials call on the Ethiopian government to grant access to internally displaced persons in the Tigray region; lecturers at the University of Juba have gone without salaries for the past eight months; and a coalition of civil society organizations in Sudan petition against a decision to amend the country's constitutional document.