South Sudan in Focus
December 08, 2020 11:32 AM
South Sudan in Focus
The former president of Nigeria commends leaders of the Sudanese government for their "exemplary transition" partnership; the U.N. Refugee Agency renews its appeal to Ethiopian authorities for access to tens of thousands of Eritrean refugees in Tigray; and in Malawi, health officials fear the drop in confirmed coronavirus cases could lead to a second wave of infections.