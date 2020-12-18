South Sudan in Focus
December 18, 2020 11:41 AM
South Sudan in Focus
U.N. agencies call for immediate humanitarian access to South Sudanese communities facing acute food insecurity; a Sudanese national is sentenced to ten years in prison for the rape of a minor in South Sudan; and health ministry officials work to trace contacts of an airline passenger who landed in Juba after testing positive for COVID-19.