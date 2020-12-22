South Sudan in Focus
December 22, 2020 10:18 AM
South Sudan in Focus
The former British ambassador to South Sudan says the international community must apply more pressure to speed up implementation of the 2018 peace deal; civil society organizations in Sudan track the progress of the peace agreement signed between armed groups and the transitional government; and doctors in Kenya join a nation-wide strike against inadequate pay and lack of protective equipment to treat COVID-19.