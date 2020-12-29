South Sudan in Focus

December 29, 2020 11:48 AM
The people of Sudan demand justice for a man who died after being detained by Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum; more than a dozen people are killed during a renewed clash between two communities in Sudan's South Darfur state; and in South Sudan, tensions run high in the area of Tonj Town following an attack that left one person dead and six others wounded.

