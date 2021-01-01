South Sudan in Focus
January 01, 2021 11:06 AM
South Sudan in Focus
The archbishop of the Anglican Church in South Sudan says lack of trust among signatories is delaying implementation of the 2018 peace agreement; some South Sudanese are calling 2020 the most difficult year of their lives; and citizens in Sudan commemorate the second anniversary of protests that led to the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir.