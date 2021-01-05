South Sudan in Focus
January 05, 2021 11:09 AM
South Sudan in Focus
Church leaders and civil society activists in Central Equatoria State mediate inter-communal conflicts sparked by cattle raiding and political differences; more than 56-thousand Ethiopian refugees have fled ongoing fighting in the Tigray region since early November; and Nigeria struggles to contain a new variant of coronavirus in the second wave of the pandemic.