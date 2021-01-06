South Sudan in Focus

January 06, 2021 11:08 AM
Embed
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

More than one hundred Sudanese judges protest a government decision to dismantle institutions linked to former president Omar al-Bashir; women's rights activists urge the Jonglei State government to do more to protect women and girls; and South Africa's medical community expresses concern that the coronavirus vaccine may not be fully effective against the new variant circulating the country.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 11:09 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 11:43 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 11:06 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 11:17 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 11:18 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus