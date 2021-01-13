South Sudan in Focus

January 13, 2021 11:15 AM
A South Sudanese doctor uses a bronchial procedure to help treat coronavirus patients in South Africa; recently fired Sudanese ambassadors and diplomats protest a government decision to dismantle institutions put in place by former president Omar al-Bashir; and musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine challenges Uganda's ruler Yoweri Museveni in the country's upcoming presidential election.

