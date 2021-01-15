South Sudan in Focus
January 15, 2021 11:29 AM
South Sudan in Focus
Local Warrap State authorities say unidentified gunmen have killed five people during a road ambush in Tonj County; Central Equatoria State residents accuse some South Sudan senior military officers of land grabbing in Mangala Payam; and President Salva Kiir's security advisor travels to Khartoum to meet with Sudan's transitional government.