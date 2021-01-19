South Sudan in Focus

The catholic bishop of Yei diocese Erkoulano Lodu Tombe says residents of Yei county in Central Equatoria state are yet to enjoy the dividends of the revitalized peace agreement signed in 2018; authorities in Upper Nile state are looking for an armed man suspected of killing 7 people and wounding 5 others in Paloch on Saturday; more clashes continued in West Darfur state on Monday with the death toll climbing to 129 people and 198 injuries according to the committee of West Darfur doctors.