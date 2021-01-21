South Sudan in Focus

Some residents and civil society activists say despite government restrictions on the sale and use of drugs some young men and women in Juba use marijuana and other substances; some civil society activists in Jonglei state are criticizing the state governor Denay Chagor for opening a bank account in Juba for remitting the state’s revenues; a senior economic advisor at Sudan’s ministry of finance and economic planning says the 2021 budget will prioritize spending on social and education programs.