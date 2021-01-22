South Sudan In Focus
January 22, 2021 11:52 AM
South Sudan In Focus
The United Nations Mine Action Service in South Sudan says following years of clearing unexploded ordnance in the country, many families who were displaced from their ancestral lands are now able to return home; the UN Human Rights office expresses alarm over increasing inter-communal violence in Sudan’s Darfur region. Over the past week, deadly incidents of two separate inter-communal violence have killed more than 200 people and injured hundreds more.