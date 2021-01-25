South Sudan In Focus
January 25, 2021 12:15 PM
Listen
South Sudan In Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Pastoralists in Terekeka county hand over stolen cattle to chiefs in Lainya county;
regional envoys monitoring South Sudan’s Revitalized peace agreement express
worries about the slow pace of its implementation; a U.S-based Sudan analyst says
Sudan’s transitional government should adopt tough economic reforms to stabilize the country's economy and benefit from international financial support.