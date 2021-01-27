South Sudan in Focus
January 27, 2021 11:06 AM
South Sudan in Focus
Thousands of Sudanese stage demonstrations to protest the high cost of bread, fuel and electricity; the Dutch Ambassador to South Sudan says the slow implementation of the revitalized peace deal has impeded humanitarian efforts in the country; and two bishops from the Episcopal Church of South Sudan are prevented from carrying out pastoral duties in Jonglei State.