South Sudan in Focus
January 29, 2021 10:50 AM
President Salva Kiir says the South Sudan government will not intervene to stop violence between communities in the Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei State; South Sudan is stripped of their right to vote at the U.N. General Assembly due to unpaid membership fees; and Transparency International reveals ongoing corruption in many African countries has weakened healthcare systems amid the coronavirus pandemic.