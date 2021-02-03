South Sudan in Focus
February 03, 2021
South Sudan in Focus
The South Sudan government denies using surveillance to spy on journalists and civil society activists in the country; at least fourteen people are killed and eight others injured in renewed fighting across villages in Sudan's South Darfur region; and South Sudanese athletes hope to become the first Olympians in history to win a medal for South Sudan.