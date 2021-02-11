South Sudan in Focus
February 11, 2021 11:17 AM

Armed youth are suspected of killing seven people, including five soldiers, in the Unity State capital, Bentiu; newly-appointed cabinet ministers in Sudan vow to improve the living standards of Sudanese and revive the country's economy; and Juba residents urge the South Sudan government to approve suggestions for cultural attire in the country.