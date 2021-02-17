South Sudan in Focus
February 17, 2021
South Sudan in Focus
Teachers and students welcome a decision that allows schools in Jonglei, Upper Nile and Warrap States to hold this year's national Primary Leaving Examinations; a more contagious COVID-19 variant, first detected in South Africa, now accounts for 61% of new cases in Zimbabwe; and health experts work to gain control over a new Ebola outbreak in Guinea.