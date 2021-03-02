South Sudan in Focus
March 02, 2021 11:08 AM
South Sudan in Focus
Women leaders and activists in Western Equatoria State accuse peace deal signatories of violating a provision on gender balance in government positions; the first wire transfer between banks in Sudan and the United States is successfully completed; and the World Health Organization warns it is "unrealistic" to expect the coronavirus pandemic to be over by the end of this year.