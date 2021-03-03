South Sudan in Focus

The South Sudan Aviation Authority is investigating a plane crash in Jonglei State that killed ten people, including two crew members; South Sudan's peace partners blame the SPLM ruling party for its failure to implement the revitalized peace agreement; and South Sudan's wildlife ministry says armed conflicts and inter-communal fighting have hindered authorities from gaining access to national game parks and reserves.

