South Sudan in Focus

March 03, 2021 11:20 AM
The South Sudan Aviation Authority is investigating a plane crash in Jonglei State that killed ten people, including two crew members; South Sudan's peace partners blame the SPLM ruling party for its failure to implement the revitalized peace agreement; and South Sudan's wildlife ministry says armed conflicts and inter-communal fighting have hindered authorities from gaining access to national game parks and reserves.