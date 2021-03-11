South Sudan in Focus
March 11, 2021 11:35 AM
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
South Sudan's Ministry of East Africa Corporation says Juba has failed to negotiate and ratify key protocols with the regional bloc; frequent travelers in South Sudan express concern over airline safety following last week's plane crash in Jonglei State; and scientists learn about the long-term symptoms of the coronavirus, and its effect on vital organs.