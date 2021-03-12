South Sudan in Focus
March 12, 2021 10:45 AM
South Sudan in Focus
Nearly twenty people are killed during inter-communal violence in a remote area of Lakes State; UNICEF warns over one million South Sudanese children will suffer from acute malnutrition this year; and the head of the U.N. Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan calls on the international community to fulfill its pledge of support to the country's government.