South Sudan in Focus

March 12, 2021 10:45 AM
Nearly twenty people are killed during inter-communal violence in a remote area of Lakes State; UNICEF warns over one million South Sudanese children will suffer from acute malnutrition this year; and the head of the U.N. Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan calls on the international community to fulfill its pledge of support to the country's government.

