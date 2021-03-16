South Sudan in Focus

March 16, 2021 12:30 PM
Thousands of internally displaced persons at a U.N. protection site in Malakal reject the government's decision to transfer Malak County headquarters to Wau-Shilluk; eight people are killed in a road accident on the Juba-Mundri road; and the vice-president of South Sudan visits Khartoum to seek more opportunities for cooperation with Sudanese authorities.

