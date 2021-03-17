South Sudan in Focus
March 17, 2021 11:47 AM
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The United Nations sends an urgent appeal for funding to help over six million South Sudanese who face food insecurity in the country; church leaders and local authorities in Central Equatoria State encourage South Sudanese refugees to return home to Kajokeji County; and the Jonglei State governor is criticized for using resources to provide hotel accommodations for state government officials.