South Sudan in Focus
March 22, 2021 12:37 PM
Eastern Equatoria State officials arrest six foreign nationals suspected of illegally logging trees in Magwi County; the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council reiterates the military's commitment to defend territory and borders in Sudan; and the U.N. launches its first report on "ageism" as a call-to-action to combat discrimination against the elderly.