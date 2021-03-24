South Sudan in Focus
March 24, 2021 12:24 PM
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Peace talks remain stalled between the transitional government in Sudan and a faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement; a South Sudanese general denies he committed human rights violations in Central Equatoria State; and South Sudan's task force on COVID-19 considers closing down some private laboratories following complaints of irregular test results.