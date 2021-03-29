South Sudan in Focus
March 29, 2021
South Sudan in Focus
Church leaders in Central Equatoria State condemn clashes between the South Sudan Peoples Defence Force and the National Salvation Front; South Sudanese refugees react to a recent order from the Kenyan government to shut down Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps; and members of Sudan's transitional government and a faction of the SPLM-North sign a 'Declaration of Principles' in Juba.