South Sudan in Focus
March 31, 2021 12:24 PM
March 31, 2021
Reaction is mixed among political parties in Sudan over the signing of the 'Declaration of Principles' between the transitional government and a faction of the SPLM-North; community leaders in Eastern Equatoria State encourage refugees to return home; and the World Health Organization reports Africa lags behind in its vaccination efforts against COVID-19.