South Sudan in Focus
April 14, 2021 12:36 PM
Community leaders in Nyangakoc Village accuse the Warrap State governor of ordering extrajudicial killings without due process of law; inter-communal violence, devastating floods and the lack of basic infrastructure challenge the government of Jonglei State; and South Africa temporarily suspends rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.