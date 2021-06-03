South Sudan in Focus
June 03, 2021 11:53 AM
A top U.N. diplomat in South Sudan says inter-communal violence and the slow implementation of the revitalized peace deal have threatened stability in the country; South Sudanese athletes preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics complain about the quality of food at training camps in Japan; and demonstrators in Zimbabwe protest a shortage of coronavirus vaccines in the country.