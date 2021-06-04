South Sudan in Focus
June 04, 2021
South Sudan in Focus
A South Sudan army spokesman denies his forces killed a priest and worshipers in a recent attack on a church in Lainya County; a senior policy analyst warns continual inter-communal conflicts could result in another war in South Sudan; and protestors in Sudan call for justice over the deaths of loved ones killed during the 2019 attack on military headquarters in Khartoum.