South Sudan in Focus
June 08, 2021 12:14 PM
Lakes State authorities confirm two Doctors with Africa (CUAMM) humanitarian aid workers have been killed by unidentified gunmen; Unity and Jonglei State governors call on internally displaced persons sheltering in Juba to return home; and in Sudan, the newly-appointed governor of Darfur vows to end tribal conflict among ethnic groups in the region.