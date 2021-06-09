South Sudan in Focus
June 09, 2021 11:48 AM
South Sudan in Focus
The U.S. special envoy to Sudan says Troika countries are in full support of the Juba peace agreement and its aim of building democratic institutions in Sudan; a military spokesman says the South Sudan People's Defense Forces will investigate a recent shootout at military headquarters in Juba; and the World Meteorological Organization warns that the continued rise of carbon dioxide threatens the ecosystem of oceans across the globe.