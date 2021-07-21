South Sudan in Focus
July 21, 2021 12:43 PM
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The acting secretary-general of the Islamic Council of South Sudan calls for the restoration of peace and stability in the country; Jonglei State authorities rescue 13 children allegedly abducted in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area; and inter-communal tensions remain high following violence at a South Sudanese refugee camp in the Sudan capital, Khartoum.